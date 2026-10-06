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Francis Halzen, a professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the United States, won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday, October 6, for his work on detecting high-energy neutrinos from space.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences named Halzen as the sole laureate, recognising his contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, a detector built into the ice at the South Pole in Antarctica.

The Academy awarded the prize “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin”.

Okay News reports that the award carries 12 million Swedish kronor, according to the Academy’s announcement.

Neutrinos are particles with no electric charge and very little mass. They can travel from distant cosmic sources to Earth without being deflected by magnetic fields, giving researchers a way to investigate where high-energy particles originate.

Detecting them is difficult because they rarely interact with matter. IceCube uses thousands of light sensors distributed through a cubic kilometre of Antarctic ice. When a neutrino interacts with the ice, it can produce charged particles that emit light. The sensors record that light, allowing researchers to estimate the neutrino’s energy and direction.

Halzen presented his idea for using South Pole ice to detect neutrinos in 1988. The observatory began full operations on May 13, 2011, according to IceCube’s history of the project.

In 2013, the IceCube collaboration reported strong evidence for high-energy neutrinos originating beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Those observations provided a way to study cosmic particle accelerators through the neutrinos they produce.

Halzen was born in Tienen, Belgium, in 1944 and earned his doctorate from KU Leuven in Belgium in 1969, the Academy said.