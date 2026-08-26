Frankfurt Airport Worker Dies of Malaria After Rare Mosquito Bite

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

FRANKFURT, Germany – An employee at Frankfurt Airport has died of malaria following an exceptionally rare occupational outbreak of the mosquito-borne tropical infection that has affected six ground staff members at Germany’s busiest aviation hub, airport operator Fraport AG confirmed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Public health investigators believe the infections were caused by infected Anopheles mosquitoes transported into Germany aboard an intercontinental aircraft or concealed within cargo compartments during early July.

Okay News reports that the confirmed fatality follows an escalation in the localized cluster, which was initially detected in July when four employees working in baggage handling and tarmac logistics fell ill between July 4 and July 6. The surviving five infected workers are currently receiving specialist hospital care.

“Sadly, we must confirm that one employee has died as a result of the infection,” a Fraport spokesperson stated. “We have provided comprehensive information to all employees and encourage them to consult a doctor if they experience any symptoms.”

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s federal agency for disease surveillance and prevention, explained that “airport malaria”—the local transmission of the disease in non-endemic territories via stowaway vectors—is extremely uncommon across Western Europe, as malaria cases in Germany almost exclusively occur in returning international travellers.

In its epidemiological assessment, the RKI warned that because airport ground staff have no recent history of travel to tropical zones, clinical diagnosis is frequently delayed, significantly compounding the danger of severe complications before therapeutic antimalarial treatments are administered.

The Frankfurt Public Health Department has deployed specialized insect traps across aircraft parking bays, baggage sorting halls, and cargo zones to capture and molecularly analyze mosquito specimens to identify their specific subspecies and geographical origin.

According to health records, the most recent prior occurrence of airport malaria in Germany was documented in 2023, also at Frankfurt Airport.