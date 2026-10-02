FRSC Confirms 20 Dead in Plateau Road Crash

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Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 20 people died in a multiple-vehicle crash at Hawan Kibo in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, north-central Nigeria, on Friday, October 2, 2026.

The FRSC sector commander in Plateau, Corps Commander Adelaja Ogungbemi, confirmed the fatalities.

“At the moment, I can confirm to you that 20 people have been confirmed dead from the accident,” he said.

Okay News reports that the collision involved a truck, a passenger bus and a motorcycle. Ogungbemi attributed the crash to brake failure on the truck, which he said struck other vehicles travelling towards Jos, the state capital.

The bus caught fire after the impact.

The crash happened on Friday evening.

Ogungbemi said FRSC personnel had been sent to the scene to evacuate victims and clear the road. He said injured people were being taken to hospital.

Those rescue updates described the situation at the time of his remarks. No confirmed injury count was provided.

The commander urged motorists to check their vehicles before travelling and drive carefully, particularly when negotiating bends.