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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has officially welcomed the decision by global benchmark provider FTSE Russell to reclassify Nigeria’s capital market from “Unclassified” to “Frontier Market” status effective from the commencement of trading on Monday, September 21, 2026, describing the milestone as an international endorsement of the country’s macroeconomic and structural reform trajectory.

The confirmation was announced in a ministerial statement issued on Friday, August 28, 2026, by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, marking Nigeria’s formal return to the global Frontier Market universe nearly three years after its removal in September 2023 amid persistent foreign exchange illiquidity and capital repatriation barriers.

Okay News reports that the reclassification follows sustained foreign exchange market liberalisation, enhanced currency liquidity, streamlined portfolio repatriation channels, and the successful operational transition of the Nigerian capital market to a T+1 settlement cycle.

“The reclassification is an important validation of Nigeria’s reform trajectory and a foundation for the next phase of the country’s capital market development. It is a meaningful signal to global capital that our market is open, orderly and improving,” Oyedele stated.

The Minister emphasized that while the reinstatement restores Nigerian equities to international benchmark tracking funds, the administration views the achievement as an operational milestone toward broader capital formation rather than a final destination.

“It reflects years of disciplined work across government and the private sector to restore confidence in our economy. We see this as a milestone, not a destination. Our ambition remains to build a capital market that is deep, liquid and competitive enough to earn Emerging Market status in the near term,” Oyedele added.

The Ministry commended key regulatory and operational institutions—including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), and domestic dealing member firms—for their unified efforts in upgrading market infrastructure and engaging international institutional custodians.

Reaffirming the government’s economic agenda, Oyedele stated that fiscal and monetary authorities will continue to deepen market transparency, safeguard investor protections, and expand liquidity to position Nigeria for eventual upgrade to global Emerging Market status.