Fubara Felicitates Muslims on Eid ul-Mawlid, Urges Peace

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PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, extended felicitations to Muslim faithful in Rivers State and across Nigeria on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, to mark Eid ul-Mawlid, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi, issued the goodwill message in a statement on Tuesday morning. Okay News reports that Siminalayi Fubara enjoined the Muslim faithful to reflect on the noble virtues of peace, compassion, tolerance, selflessness, and service to humanity.

Siminalayi Fubara said, “On this joyous occasion, I pray that Allah (SWT) accepts your prayers, grants you good health, prosperity, and continued peace in our state and nation.” He added, “In Rivers State, we are proud of our diversity and the spirit of unity that binds Christians, Muslims, and people of all faiths together.”

Siminalayi Fubara said, “Your prayers, peaceful conduct, and contributions to the growth and development of our state remain deeply appreciated.” He said, “Let us continue to cherish our diversity and promote harmony, tolerance, and understanding. May our shared values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity guide us in our daily lives.”

The governor stated that his administration remained committed to ensuring that every resident of Rivers State, regardless of religion or ethnic background, enjoyed peace, security, and equal opportunities to thrive.