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PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria – Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has inaugurated a cluster of major healthcare and security infrastructure projects across Port Harcourt, including a new General Hospital, an upgraded Neuropsychiatric Hospital with a 100-bed Rehabilitation Centre in Rumuigbo, and the newly rehabilitated Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base runway, the state government confirmed on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The dual commissioning ceremonies, held on Thursday, August 27, 2026, were witnessed by prominent national figures, with the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, officially opening the healthcare facilities, and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, DFS, inaugurating the upgraded military runway.

Okay News reports that the medical complex in Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, was expanded to decentralize secondary healthcare delivery, broaden access to clinical diagnostics, and provide specialized institutional support for mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation.

“In Rumuigbo, we inaugurated a new General Hospital and an upgraded Neuropsychiatric Hospital with a 100-bed Rehabilitation Centre,” Governor Fubara stated. “The project brings quality healthcare closer to our people and strengthens our response to mental health and substance abuse challenges.”

Turning to security and strategic infrastructure, the Governor emphasized that the reconstruction of the NAF Base runway reinforces the state government’s operational synergy with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to safeguard territorial peace and protect vital economic assets across the Niger Delta corridor.

“Healthcare gives our people hope; security gives that hope room to thrive,” Fubara added. “This is the Rivers State we are building: healthy, secure, and ready for sustainable progress.”

Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to both the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Nigerian Air Force high command for their collaborative partnership, reiterating his administration’s determination to sustain investments in public wellbeing, human capital, and economic stability across Rivers State.