Abuja, Nigeria: Nigerian filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele dismissed social media claims regarding the fatal accident of the director of her upcoming movie on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Okay News reports that Akindele responded to a post on the social media platform X to deny the viral narrative. The original post, shared by a user identified as #GodfreyWis44495, alleged the director of the new film The Four: No One Fights Alone died while traveling to the residence of the actress.

Replying to the user on the platform, Akindele said, “Your words shall return to you in Jesus name. You are looking for engagements Abi? God will give you!!!”

The viral post utilized an old video of the actress crying during an Instagram Live session, falsely presenting it as a recent reaction to the supposed death. The user claimed the actress had spoken to the director two hours before the alleged accident and rushed to the hospital after receiving the news.

The filmmaker recently announced the ensemble cast for the drama, which includes Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Akpotha, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji, Ali Nuhu, and Uzor Arukwe. FilmOne will handle the theatrical distribution of the movie.

The film is scheduled for a global cinema release on December 11, 2026.