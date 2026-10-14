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Gaël Monfils is listed as retired by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), with the French tennis player’s retirement date recorded as October 5, 2026.

The entry appears on the agency’s official retired players list, checked on October 14. Okay News reports that it follows Monfils’ earlier announcement that the 2026 season would be his last on the professional tour.

In a statement reported by the ATP Tour on October 1, 2025, Monfils set out his intention to retire at the end of the following season.

“I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season,” he wrote at the time.

The 40-year-old turned professional in 2004 and reached a career-high world ranking of number six in 2016. His career includes 13 ATP Tour singles titles, with victories at the ATP 500 tournaments in Washington in 2016 and Rotterdam in 2019 and 2020.

Monfils reached the semi-finals of the French Open in 2008 and the US Open in 2016. He also contested three Masters 1000 finals, in Paris in 2009 and 2010 and Monte Carlo in 2016, according to his ATP biography.

His 2025 Auckland title, secured at the age of 38, made him the oldest winner of a tour-level singles tournament since Ken Rosewall in 1977.