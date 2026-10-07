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American tennis player Coco Gauff and Japan’s Naomi Osaka will miss next week’s Wuhan Open in China, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has confirmed, Okay News reports.

Defending champion Gauff said she needed a break. “After a long year, my body needs some time to rest and recover,” she said in a statement shared by the tournament.

The October 7 announcement gave no reason for Osaka’s absence. Zheng Qinwen will replace her in the draw.

Gauff’s withdrawal follows a 6-3, 6-3 defeat by Elise Mertens in Beijing’s fourth round. She won last year’s Wuhan title without losing a set.

Osaka also exited in Beijing’s last 16. In a match lasting two hours and 52 minutes, Karolina Muchova beat her 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7). Osaka had led 4-1 in the first set and 3-1 in the third.

Muchova needed nine match points to finish the contest. Osaka saved five in one service game before the Czech player eventually settled the deciding tie-break with a backhand volley winner.

Wuhan is the season’s final WTA 1000 event. First-round play begins on October 12, with the singles and doubles finals scheduled for October 18.