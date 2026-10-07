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Gauff to Rest as She and Osaka Withdraw From Wuhan Open

Defending champion Coco Gauff will miss Wuhan alongside Naomi Osaka. Gauff cited rest and recovery; the tournament starts on October 12.

By Damilola A.
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Coco Gauff wearing sunglasses and a white top beside the New York waterfront.
Coco Gauff in New York, in a photograph she shared on Instagram in September 2026. Photo: Coco Gauff/Instagram.

American tennis player Coco Gauff and Japan’s Naomi Osaka will miss next week’s Wuhan Open in China, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has confirmed, Okay News reports.

Defending champion Gauff said she needed a break. “After a long year, my body needs some time to rest and recover,” she said in a statement shared by the tournament.

The October 7 announcement gave no reason for Osaka’s absence. Zheng Qinwen will replace her in the draw.

Gauff’s withdrawal follows a 6-3, 6-3 defeat by Elise Mertens in Beijing’s fourth round. She won last year’s Wuhan title without losing a set.

Osaka also exited in Beijing’s last 16. In a match lasting two hours and 52 minutes, Karolina Muchova beat her 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7). Osaka had led 4-1 in the first set and 3-1 in the third.

Muchova needed nine match points to finish the contest. Osaka saved five in one service game before the Czech player eventually settled the deciding tie-break with a backhand volley winner.

Wuhan is the season’s final WTA 1000 event. First-round play begins on October 12, with the singles and doubles finals scheduled for October 18.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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