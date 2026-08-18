Gen. Musa Warns Against Last-Minute Election Deployments

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LAGOS, Nigeria: Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), warned security agencies against relying on last-minute deployments for election security on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Okay News reports that Gen. Musa delivered a keynote address at a Blueprint newspaper seminar on security, where he stated that securing elections requires months of intelligence-led planning and inter-agency coordination.

“Security should never be viewed as an event. It is a process that begins long before campaigns commence and continues long after the final vote has been counted,” he said.

The minister noted that election preparations must go beyond the physical protection of polling units, as threats could emerge through cyberspace, misinformation, economic hardship and the manipulation of ethnic and religious divisions. He proposed a six-pillar framework for strengthening election security, stressing that intelligence must form the foundation of planning.

“Modern election security must be intelligence-led rather than incident-driven, with threat assessments, early warning systems and real-time information sharing among security, intelligence and electoral institutions,” he said.

Former Governor of Zamfara State, AbdulAziz Yari, also spoke at the event, warning politicians against using insecurity as a tool to win the hearts of citizens.

“Let us encourage all political parties to understand that insecurity is not something to be traded with for the purpose of winning the hearts of citizens. The citizens are aware that we are in trouble. From Obasanjo, Yar’adua and Jonathan to Buhari and today. We need to be fair and just,” he said.

Yari drew from his experience as governor between 2011 and 2019, during which he witnessed the security challenges surrounding the 2015 and 2019 general elections, stating that insecurity has remained a lingering national problem across successive administrations.