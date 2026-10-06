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Germany’s former foreign intelligence chief, August Hanning, was arrested on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, in an investigation into suspected espionage and attempted treason, the country’s federal prosecutor’s office said.

A second suspect, identified by prosecutors as Manfred D., was also arrested. The office said federal criminal police carried out the arrests under warrants issued by an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice.

Hanning is suspected of gathering state secrets, attempted treason and intelligence activity for a foreign service, according to the prosecutor’s statement. Manfred D. is accused of aiding attempted treason and treasonous espionage. The allegations have not been proved in court.

Okay News reports that the arrests took place in the German states of Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia. Prosecutors said searches of the suspects’ premises had also begun there and in Berlin, the capital.

Hanning headed Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service, known as the BND, from December 1998 until the end of November 2005. Manfred D. served as his office manager and later held that role for several subsequent heads of the agency.

The prosecutor’s office did not identify the foreign country or countries involved in the allegations. Its announcement did not include a response from either suspect.

The two men were due to appear before the investigating judge on October 6 and 7. The judge would decide whether they should be held in pretrial detention, prosecutors said.