Germany Warns Nigerians Against Off-Process Visa Applications

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The German Mission in Nigeria warned Nigerians seeking visas to Germany on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, against submitting application documents by email to its diplomatic missions or paying third-party agents for booking appointments.

The clarification was issued through the official X handle of the German Mission in Nigeria at 1:05 pm WAT on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Okay News reports that the German Mission in Nigeria urged applicants to use the official online appointment system for the relevant visa category and to follow prescribed instructions.

Applicants are required to establish which German mission is responsible for their application and identify the appropriate visa category based on their duration and purpose of stay. A Schengen visa covers short stays up to 90 days within a 180-day period, while a national visa is required for stays exceeding 90 days for employment, study, vocational training, or family reunification.

Initial applications for certain long-stay visa categories can be submitted through Germany’s Consular Services Portal, though an in-person appointment remains mandatory for biometrics, original document submissions, and background checks. The mission noted that official appointment bookings are free of charge and urged applicants not to pay agents or third parties.

Applicants must ensure appointments are booked under the correct visa category to prevent processing delays or the cancellation of bookings. During the appointment, applicants must provide biometric details, present original documents, and answer questions concerning their travel requests.