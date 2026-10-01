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GHANA: The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on October 1, 2026 that it had agreed with Carlos Queiroz to end his contract as head coach of the country’s men’s national football team.

Okay News reports that the association confirmed the departure in an official statement, describing the decision as mutual following discussions with the coach.

In his own statement, published by the GFA, Queiroz said “the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end”.

He did not specify which conditions he believed were missing. The association said both sides considered ending their professional relationship the appropriate decision under the circumstances.

The GFA thanked Queiroz and his technical staff for their work with the national team, known as the Black Stars. It referred to his involvement in preparations for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Queiroz thanked the players and urged supporters to continue backing them.

The association said it would announce technical arrangements and the next steps for the team’s leadership in due course. Neither statement named a replacement or gave a timetable for an appointment.