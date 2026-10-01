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Ghana and Carlos Queiroz Agree to End Coaching Contract

The Ghana Football Association confirms Carlos Queiroz’s departure, with technical arrangements to follow and no replacement named.

By Damilola A.
Published
Carlos Queiroz wearing Ghana training kit and holding a stopwatch on a training pitch
Carlos Queiroz in Ghana training kit, in the photograph accompanying the GFA’s October 1, 2026 statement. Photo: GFA.

Key Takeaways

Ghana and Carlos Queiroz have mutually agreed to end his coaching contract.

Queiroz cited conditions and recent performance in his departure statement.

The GFA has not named a replacement or a date for an appointment.

GHANA: The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on October 1, 2026 that it had agreed with Carlos Queiroz to end his contract as head coach of the country’s men’s national football team.

Okay News reports that the association confirmed the departure in an official statement, describing the decision as mutual following discussions with the coach.

In his own statement, published by the GFA, Queiroz said “the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end”.

He did not specify which conditions he believed were missing. The association said both sides considered ending their professional relationship the appropriate decision under the circumstances.

The GFA thanked Queiroz and his technical staff for their work with the national team, known as the Black Stars. It referred to his involvement in preparations for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Queiroz thanked the players and urged supporters to continue backing them.

The association said it would announce technical arrangements and the next steps for the team’s leadership in due course. Neither statement named a replacement or gave a timetable for an appointment.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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