Ghana Demands Global Return of Looted Artefacts at AU Summit

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LUANDA, Angola – The African Union Champion for Reparations has called on the international community to accelerate the unconditional return of looted African cultural artefacts and sacred treasures held in foreign institutions, declaring that the global campaign for reparatory justice has irreversibly shifted the terrain of international diplomacy, during the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Luanda, Angola, on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Briefing heads of state and continental delegates, the Ghanaian leadership emphasized that the reclamation of stolen cultural patrimony represents an indispensable pillar of reparatory justice, building upon the historic United Nations General Assembly Resolution that formally classified the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

Okay News reports that the diplomatic address followed significant institutional progress recorded at the Accra Next Steps Conference held in June 2026, which formally operationalized specialized panels tasked with executing continental restitution frameworks.

Central to the continental campaign is the newly inaugurated Global Experts Panel on the Restitution of Cultural Heritage, which works alongside the High-Level Advisory Council on Reparatory Justice and the Global Legal Panel to document stolen treasures, audit European and North American museum collections, and coordinate unified legal and diplomatic actions for their permanent repatriation.

Addressing the summit, the AU Champion noted that discussions surrounding colonial plunder, which were once dismissed as diplomatic taboos, are now yielding concrete global breakthroughs, evidenced by the accelerating physical repatriation of treasured artefacts, the legislative repeal of colonial-era restrictions such as France’s historical Code Noir, and formal acknowledgments by multilateral bodies.

The continental leadership stressed that returning looted artefacts is not merely symbolic, but a fundamental restoration of Africa’s cultural identity, artistic genius, and historical dignity that were systematically plundered during centuries of colonization and enslavement.

To sustain global pressure, Ghana announced that it will convene a high-level diplomatic side event during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2026 to review interim progress reports from the established panels and consolidate a binding global agenda on artifact restitution and reparatory justice.

African heads of state were formally invited to participate in the New York summit to present an unyielding, unified front alongside CARICOM and the African Diaspora, ensuring that the restitution of Africa’s heritage remains at the forefront of international law and global institutional reform.