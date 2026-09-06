Ghana Evacuates 1,900 From South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks

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ACCRA, Ghana – The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, will host a comprehensive media briefing in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, to present a full operational account of the successful evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa following recent waves of xenophobic violence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The diplomatic briefing follows the formal conclusion of the state-sponsored emergency repatriation mission on Friday, September 4, 2026, when the final flight conveying 41 Ghanaian evacuees touched down at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Okay News reports that the multi-week humanitarian airlift facilitated the safe return of approximately 1,900 Ghanaian citizens who had faced displacement, looting, and targeted threats to their physical safety across several South African municipal hubs.

To ensure smooth social transition, the government rolled out an inter-agency reintegration package that provided all returnees with immediate financial stipends, local transportation allowances to their respective home regions, emergency medical screening, psychosocial trauma counseling, complimentary enrollment under the National Health Insurance Scheme, and ongoing job placement support.

Welcoming the final cohort of returnees in Accra, Ablakwa explained that the administration initiated the emergency repatriation program after conducting rigorous risk assessments and holding direct consultative sessions with affected diaspora communities during his fact-finding mission to South Africa.

The foreign minister emphasized that the personal assessment underscored the urgent necessity of state intervention to shield vulnerable nationals from escalating hostility, commending the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, for providing decisive political backing and financial resources to guarantee citizen safety abroad.

Ablakwa affirmed that the large-scale evacuation demonstrates the high premium the Ghanaian government places on the lives and dignity of its diaspora worldwide, sending an unequivocal signal that the state will never abandon its citizens in perilous environments.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that while the repatriation mission has concluded successfully, the nation remains in mourning for the four Ghanaian nationals who lost their lives during the initial outbreak of xenophobic clashes, extending continued prayers and state solidarity to the bereaved families as consular channels engage South African authorities over security guarantees and compensation claims.