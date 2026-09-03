Ghana Reappoints Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars Head Coach

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ACCRA, Ghana — The Ghana Football Association has reappointed Carlos Queiroz as the head coach of the Ghanaian men’s national football team.

The Ghana Football Association announced the decision on September 3, 2026, confirming that the 73-year-old Portuguese coach would return for another spell in charge of the Black Stars. Okay News reports that Ghana Football Association officials brought back Carlos Queiroz following internal discussions that took place after he appeared to announce his departure on social media.

Carlos Queiroz previously took charge of Ghana in April and guided the team to the last 32 of the FIFA World Cup before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Colombia. The Ghana Football Association did not disclose the length of his new contract.

“The GFA believes Queiroz’s extensive international experience, technical expertise and knowledge of the Black Stars position him strongly to lead the team into this next chapter,” the association said in a statement on Thursday.

The former Manchester United assistant manager has previously managed Iran, Portugal, Egypt, South Africa, Colombia, and Qatar. Carlos Queiroz will prepare Ghana for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ivory Coast, The Gambia, and Somalia in Group C.