Ghana’s Mahama Swears in Ayariga, Zanetor Rawlings as Ministers

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ACCRA, Ghana – President John Dramani Mahama has formally sworn into office Hon. Mahama Ayariga and Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as substantive cabinet ministers at the Jubilee House in Accra, charging them to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and public accountability, the Presidency announced on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

During the swearing-in ceremony, the President administered the official oaths of office, allegiance, and secrecy to Ayariga, who assumes leadership of the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings, who takes charge of the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology.

Okay News reports that the appointments follow their successful parliamentary vetting and confirmation, positioning the seasoned lawmakers and administrators to drive key policy reforms across municipal governance and environmental sustainability.

Addressing the new ministers, President Mahama emphasized that executive public office represents a sacred national trust and a call to servant leadership rather than personal privilege.

“The charge before you is to serve with integrity, humility, fairness and fidelity to the Constitution,” President Mahama told the appointees, reminding them that public office demands continuous sacrifice and an uncompromising commitment to placing the national interest above partisan considerations.

The President tasked Ayariga with deepening fiscal and administrative decentralization across Ghana’s metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs), while collaborating constructively with traditional authorities and faith-based institutions to maintain communal harmony and grassroots development.

Turning to Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings, President Mahama underscored the urgent need to deploy scientific innovation and stringent regulatory frameworks to combat ecological degradation, accelerate climate change adaptation strategies, and foster technological research to support industrial growth.

Both ministers expressed profound gratitude to the President for the confidence reposed in them, pledging to work collaboratively with institutional stakeholders and civil servants to execute the administration’s development agenda and deliver tangible socio-economic benefits to the Ghanaian people.