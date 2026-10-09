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Nigerian Forward Gift Monday Moves to Boston in $500,000 Deal

Nigerian forward Gift Monday has moved to Boston Legacy FC, with Washington Spirit receiving $500,000 in transfer threshold funds and a 20% sell-on clause.

By Damilola A.
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Gift Monday, second from right in Washington Spirit number 21, holding flowers at Audi Field.
Gift Monday (second from right) at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States, on August 30, 2026. Photo: Sophia Price/Washington Spirit.

Nigerian forward Gift Monday has joined Boston Legacy FC from Washington Spirit in a deal announced on October 8, 2026, with Washington receiving $500,000 in transfer threshold funds.

The move keeps Monday in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the professional women’s competition in the United States.

Okay News reports that Washington also secured a 20% sell-on clause, according to the club’s announcement. It would apply if Boston later transfers or trades Monday to another club.

Washington sporting director James Hocken said Monday contributed to the club’s run to the 2025 NWSL Championship match.

“We wish her nothing but continued success in the next stage of her career,” Hocken said.

Monday leaves Washington with 12 goals and three assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. She joined the Spirit in March 2025 from Spanish club UD Tenerife.

During Washington’s 2025 play-off campaign, she scored twice at Audi Field, the club’s home ground in Washington, D.C., helping the team reach the championship match.

The forward was also part of Nigeria’s squad at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, according to her former club.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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