Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LAGOS, Nigeria — GITEX NIGERIA will launch a new financial technology platform, FDX by GITEX, in Lagos on September 3, 2026, bringing together regulators, investors, financial institutions, technology companies and startups to examine the future of digital finance across Africa.

The summit forms part of the second edition of GITEX NIGERIA, which will run across Abuja and Lagos from August 31 to September 3, 2026, under the patronage of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and with support from the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Okay News reports that FDX by GITEX will focus on financial inclusion, digital payments, capital markets, digital assets, cross-border finance and the infrastructure needed to support Africa’s growing financial technology sector.

The organisers said Africa’s digital payments economy is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, increasing pressure on governments, regulators and financial institutions to modernise payment systems and improve access to financial services.

The summit will be held at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, where participants are expected to discuss how capital, regulation and technology can be better aligned to improve financial access and attract investment.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said the state sees the summit as an opportunity to strengthen the financial infrastructure supporting its economy.

“As the commercial and innovation engine of West Africa, Lagos is committed to building a modern, tech-driven financial ecosystem that leaves no one behind,” Hamzat said.

“FDX at GITEX NIGERIA represents a pivotal platform to shape forward-looking policy and accelerate bold financial innovations. By aligning future banking and finance policy with cutting-edge digital infrastructure, we can deepen financial inclusion, unlock seamless cross-border trade, and catalyse sustainable economic value.”

The summit will also examine how public assets and institutional capital can be deployed to support Nigeria’s wider economic ambitions.

Dr Armstrong Ume Takang, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), said mobilising institutional investment will be critical to Nigeria’s target of building a $1 trillion economy.

“Unlocking Nigeria’s US$1 trillion economic ambition requires moving beyond policy intent to the effective mobilisation of institutional capital,” Takang said.

“At MOFI, we aim to professionalise the management of government-owned assets while pursuing a long-term vision to build a ₦100 trillion portfolio that can catalyse investment, strengthen strategic sectors, and create sustainable national value.”

Among the subjects scheduled for discussion are real-world assets, capital market reform, digital identity, central bank digital currencies, financial inclusion, cross-border payments and regulatory coordination.

One session, titled Access to Real World Assets and the Rewiring of Capital Markets in Africa, will examine how African assets can be linked more effectively to investment markets.

Another session, Trust by Design: Navigating the Security Paradoxes Holding Back Digital Assets and CBDCs, will focus on security, regulation and institutional confidence as digital assets move closer to wider adoption.

Confirmed international speakers include Jean Kambuni, Deputy Director of Capital Markets at the Nairobi International Financial Centre in Kenya; Erwin Anet N’guetta, Chief Digital Officer for Operational Excellence, Digital Transformation and Innovation at Côte d’Ivoire’s National Bank of Investment; and Henry Amadiegwu, Chief Information Officer at Zenith Bank UK.

Amadiegwu said financial institutions will need to combine newer technologies with stronger governance structures.

“As Africa advances towards a more inclusive digital financial future, the intelligent use of AI, automation, modern infrastructure, and technological integration will be critical to building agile, secure, resilient, and compliant-by-design ecosystems,” he said.

“Ultimately, the goal is not technology for technology’s sake, but ensuring that next-generation finance creates sustainable value and delivers greater access and opportunity to people and businesses across Africa.”

Mastercard is among the global technology companies participating in the summit and will showcase payment solutions including Mastercard Move, Tap on Phone, QR-on-Card and Pay by Link.

Mastercard Move connects more than 200 countries and territories across over 150 currencies, while the organisers said cross-border transaction costs in Sub-Saharan Africa currently average nearly 8.5 percent.

Dr Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager for West Africa at Mastercard, said collaboration between government and private-sector institutions will remain important as digital payments expand.

“Nigeria is one of Africa’s most dynamic technology and innovation ecosystems, and GITEX NIGERIA is an important platform for bringing together public and private sector leaders to shape the future of digital transformation across the region,” she said.

Other exhibitors expected at the financial technology programme include BMONI, Edge Penny, GOSAR, Monica Technologies, Moove Payment, Raenest Technology Services and Softgem.

GITEX NIGERIA will begin in Abuja on August 31, 2026, with a Government Leadership and AI Summit before moving to Lagos for the Tech Expo, Future Economy Summit, Startup Festival and FDX Nigeria on September 2 and 3, 2026.