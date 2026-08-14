ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Kogi State senator Dino Melaye has said an investment in a goat he bought at the age of 12 helped pay his school fees through secondary school and his first two years at Ahmadu Bello University.

Melaye made the disclosure in an interview with KAA Truths published on Thursday, recalling how the goat reproduced and its offspring were sold to finance his education. Okay News reports that he used the story to encourage Nigerians to start investing early, even with small amounts.

“At the age of 12, I bought a goat, and that goat gave birth, and I sold the offspring to pay my school fees in secondary school,” Melaye said.

He said proceeds from the goat’s offspring later covered his first and second years at Ahmadu Bello University, describing the experience as an early lesson in the value of investing and reinvesting.

Melaye said he began investing internationally at 18, although initially on a small scale, and argued that people do not need large amounts of money before starting to invest.

He also recalled investing in a Eurobond about 27 years ago, when he said the euro was worth about N60. He said he repeatedly reinvested the returns instead of withdrawing them.

The former senator said his investments later expanded to technology companies including Apple, Microsoft, Uber and Zoom. He recalled that some friends mocked his investments in Uber and Zoom before their values increased.

Melaye also described building a franchise investment business in the United States from a single outlet, gradually expanding it over time.

He said his investment interests now span Qatar, Oman, Dubai, the United States and Sweden, including property investments in Dubai that began with studio apartments rented through Airbnb.

According to Melaye, he gradually moved from studios to larger apartments, eventually buying a home in Downtown Dubai and later moving into property development.

The former lawmaker, who represented Kogi West in the Senate from 2015 to 2019, urged young Nigerians to develop the habit of investing regardless of how much they earn.

He said wealth creation requires discipline, hard work, persistence and making sound financial decisions, adding that people should focus on building assets that can generate income rather than relying solely on salaries.

“You don’t need trillions, millions, or hundreds of thousands to start investing — however small, start it,” Melaye said.

He attributed his financial progress to his upbringing, personal decisions and what he described as divine favour, saying his background had made him appreciate his current circumstances.