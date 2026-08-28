Gombe LP Chairman Kalala, Ex-Commissioner Durbi Defect to PDP

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GOMBE, Nigeria – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has received a major political boost ahead of the 2027 general elections following the resignation of the State Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Usman Sule Dauda, popularly known as Kalala, and his formal return to the PDP alongside hundreds of supporters on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Kalala defected alongside Hon. Shehu Abubakar Durbi, a prominent political figure in the state who served two terms as the Commissioner for Lands and Survey and previously represented the Gombe North Constituency in the Gombe State House of Assembly.

Okay News reports that Hon. Kalala is an experienced grassroots mobiliser who previously served two terms representing Kaltungo West Constituency in the State Assembly and served as the PDP Chairman in Kaltungo Local Government Area before his stint leading the Labour Party in the state.

Speaking during their formal reception into the party in Gombe, the two political leaders stated that their decision to return to the PDP was inspired by the leadership credentials, competence, and vision of the party’s governorship candidate, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

They expressed confidence in Professor Pantami’s capacity to deliver inclusive governance, purposeful leadership, and sustainable socio-economic development across Gombe State if elected in 2027.

Hon. Durbi and Hon. Kalala also declared their total support for former Gombe State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, pledging to mobilise grassroots structures across all 11 local government areas to ensure a decisive victory for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

In an official statement welcoming the returning stalwarts, party chieftain Professor Suleiman Mohammed Gombe noted that the defection reflects the PDP’s expanding grassroots appeal, renewed unity, and strategic momentum across the state, assuring all new and returning members of internal democracy and equal opportunities.