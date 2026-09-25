Gombe PDP Clears Pantami, Garry, Mailantarki for Fresh Primary

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GOMBE, Nigeria – The Peoples Democratic Party in Gombe State has cleared former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, alongside former federal lawmaker Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki and legal practitioner Usman Aliyu Garry to contest in a rescheduled governorship primary election scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2026, party officials announced in Gombe on Friday afternoon, September 25, 2026.

The swift administrative clearance comes less than 24 hours after the Federal High Court sitting in Gombe nullified the party’s May 2026 primary election, which had produced Pantami through voice affirmation, ordering the party’s National Working Committee to organize a fresh, open contest within one month.

Okay News reports that in an official press dispatch issued on Friday by the Gombe State PDP Publicity Secretary, Abdulkadir Ahmed Dukku, the party confirmed that all three aspirants had satisfied statutory screening requirements and received operational clearance to canvass delegate votes across the state’s 11 local government areas.

“Following the nullification, the PDP wishes to inform all its card-carrying members that there will be a gubernatorial repeat primary election on Tuesday, 29th September, 2026,” Dukku announced in the party communication. “All eligible voters are expected to assemble at their respective ward areas to vote an aspirant of their choice.”

The state chapter affirmed that it received the judgment delivered by Justice Amina Aliyu Mohammed in good faith, emphasizing that the party remains bound by constitutional due process and judicial directives governing internal party democracy.

The party highlighted that the court’s judgment explicitly validated Pantami’s admission into the PDP and affirmed the lawfulness of his entry procedures following his defection from the All Progressives Congress earlier in the year.

“The judgment is presently receiving the attention of the party leadership and contestants,” the state working committee noted in a concurrent statement. “While the legal implications and directives contained in the judgment are being studied, we urge all members, supporters and stakeholders of our great party in Gombe State to remain calm, peaceful and united.”

Addressing legal inquiries surrounding collateral appellate proceedings, Dukku clarified that a concurrent verdict delivered on Thursday evening by the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Adamu Jauro, did not impede or invalidate Pantami’s statutory qualification to participate in the fresh primary.

The party leadership cautioned members and supporters against inflammatory public remarks and speculative commentary capable of generating intra-party rancor, assuring stakeholders that the repeat primary will be administered with absolute transparency and equal opportunity for all cleared contestants.

With the Tuesday rerun date locked, political mobilization has intensified across Gombe State, positioning the contest among the three cleared heavyweights as a critical test of internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.