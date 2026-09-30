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GOMBE, Nigeria – The Gombe State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday announced the immediate suspension of two cleared governorship aspirants, former Member of the House of Representatives Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki and party stalwart Hon. Usman Aliyu, popularly known as Garry, for a duration of one month over alleged anti-party activities and gross constitutional infractions, political correspondents reported from the party’s state secretariat on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2026.

The punitive measure was ratified at the conclusion of an emergency joint consultative session convened between the PDP State Executive Committee and grassroots party officers representing Dawaki and Herwagana wards within Gombe Local Government Area, where both political actors maintain their formal party registrations.

Okay News reports that the party leadership noted with dismay that although both contenders voluntarily submitted to and participated in Tuesday’s court-ordered repeat gubernatorial primary election, their subsequent public conduct breached party rules and threatened internal cohesion.

According to an official communique issued in Gombe by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Abdulkadir Ahmad Dukku, specific actions and inflammatory statements attributed to the two politicians in the immediate aftermath of the primary constituted grave misconduct capable of triggering severe factional discord and misleading party members across the state.

The party leadership expressed particular displeasure over recent media remarks made by Mailantarki during an interview with pressmen, wherein the former federal lawmaker openly contested the certified returns of the primary and unilaterally declared himself the winner of the September 29 exercise, directly challenging the lawful authority of the electoral panel that declared former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, CON, the standard-bearer.

Dukku stated that such unilateral pronouncements undermine democratic party processes, violate statutory obligations of party loyalty, and contravene the core objectives enshrined in the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In consequence of these findings, the State Executive Committee exercised its constitutional oversight powers by suspending both Mailantarki and Garry from all party activities for a period of one month, while formally referring their case files to the State Disciplinary Committee for comprehensive investigation and further statutory sanctions.

The swift disciplinary crackdown unfolds barely 24 hours after Professor Pantami recorded a decisive landslide in the primary rerun, securing 2,054 delegate votes compared to Mailantarki’s 389 and Garry’s 112, following the September 24 Federal High Court verdict that ordered a transparent repeat poll.

Party leaders emphasized that the PDP will not tolerate acts of insubordination or parallel declarations from defeated aspirants, urging party faithful across the 114 electoral wards of Gombe State to remain steadfast, respect institutional discipline, and rally behind the validated flagbearer ahead of the 2027 general elections.