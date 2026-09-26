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OPOBO, Nigeria – Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, joined the government and people of Rivers State alongside paramount traditional rulers from across the country to celebrate the official coronation of His Majesty, King Charles Douglas Macpepple Jaja, Jeki VI, as the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, cultural and royal correspondents reported from Opobo on Saturday evening, September 26, 2026.

The coronation ceremony, steeped in centuries-old Ijaw coastal traditions and naval pageantry along the Imo River estuary, marked the formal ascending of King Macpepple Jaja to the ancestral throne of the historic coastal merchant kingdom.

Okay News reports that Dr. Jonathan attended the ceremony accompanied by his wife, former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan, alongside a high-level delegation of first-class traditional rulers from Bayelsa State, top Rivers State Government functionaries, and prominent national dignitaries.

In a personal goodwill message released following the royal investiture, the former Nigerian leader highlighted the indelible contributions of Opobo Kingdom to Nigeria’s commercial and political evolution, tracing its heritage to its celebrated 19th-century founding monarch, King Jaja of Opobo.

“My wife and I, accompanied by a delegation of traditional rulers from Bayelsa State, were delighted to join the Government and people of Rivers State, royal fathers from across our great country, friends and well-wishers, and the entire people of Opobo Kingdom in celebrating with His Majesty, King Charles Douglas Macpepple Jaja, Jeki VI, on the occasion of his coronation as the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom,” Dr. Jonathan stated.

Reflecting on the historical symbolism of the stool, Jonathan observed that the kingdom’s resilience against colonial economic dominance remains an inspiring reference point for Nigerian self-determination.

“The Opobo Kingdom occupies a distinguished place in the history of our nation,” Jonathan said. “Its rich heritage is inseparable from the remarkable story of King Jaja, whose life continues to evoke the enduring values of courage, enterprise, leadership, resilience and an unwavering commitment to the dignity and identity of his people.”

Praying for a peaceful and transformational tenure on the ancient throne, the former president called on the monarch to deploy his reign as an instrument of regional social cohesion, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation.

“As Your Majesty begins this important chapter of service to the Opobo Kingdom, my prayer is that your reign will be marked by unity, peace, progress and prosperity,” the former president added. “May it be a reign that brings people closer together, preserves the dignity and heritage of Opobo, strengthens the bonds of friendship and understanding, and advances the development and well-being of the people. Your Majesty, on behalf of my family and myself, I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes on this historic occasion.”

Jonathan concluded his tribute by seeking divine wisdom and fortitude for the new paramount ruler, expressing optimism that King Macpepple Jaja’s leadership will foster lasting harmony across the Niger Delta.

“May Almighty God grant Your Majesty the wisdom to lead, the courage to serve, the patience to unite, and the grace to build a legacy that will endure for generations to come,” he said. “May your reign be long, peaceful and prosperous.”