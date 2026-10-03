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Google has outlined stronger restrictions on apps that misuse accessibility tools, alongside optional security logging and other additions to Android Advanced Protection, in an update published on October 1, 2026.

The company said that enabling Advanced Protection on Android 17 limits access to its accessibility service to verified apps classified as accessibility tools. Malicious software can abuse that access to read screens or interfere with a device.

Okay News reports that Google’s update describes enhancements introduced since the protection suite launched on Android 16 last year. Availability depends on the device, and the announcement does not mean every feature first became available on October 1.

The optional Intrusion Logging feature records device and network events for investigation if a compromise is suspected. Google’s help documentation says the records are end-to-end encrypted, stored on its servers for 12 months and accessible to the user.

Logging requires a separate opt-in. Turning it off stops further collection but does not erase stored records, which cannot be manually deleted before the retention period expires. The records can include app installations, network connections and USB transfers.

Google also warns that the logs capture network events from Chrome’s Incognito mode. Users can download and decrypt them for a trusted security expert, but are responsible for protecting the downloaded files.

On compatible devices, USB Protection blocks new USB data connections while the screen is locked. Connections established before locking can continue, and charging remains available, although fast charging may require unlocking.

Other enhancements include disabling the WebGPU graphics interface in Chrome, a lock after repeated failed authentication attempts and a page showing apps that support Advanced Protection. Google says USB Protection and Failed Authentication Lock are limited to selected Android 17 devices. Existing users will receive a notification as new capabilities reach their phones.