Google Brings Quick Share-AirDrop Integration to Pixel 9 Phones for Cross-Platform Sharing

Google has announced a major update to its file-sharing ecosystem, extending Quick Share compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop to the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, in a move aimed at breaking long-standing barriers between Android and iOS devices.

Okay News reports that the update was confirmed by Google Pixel in a post on X, where the company said the new capability would begin rolling out immediately and reach eligible devices over the coming days.

“Starting today, we are bringing Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop to the Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold! The feature will roll out over the next few days,” Google Pixel wrote.

The expansion builds on an earlier rollout announced in December 2025, when Google revealed that Quick Share had begun working with AirDrop on Pixel 10 phones.

At the time, the company described the feature as a step toward simpler, faster, and more secure cross-platform sharing.

“Quick Share now works with AirDrop®, so sharing between Pixel phones and compatible iPhone® devices is fast, simple, and secure,” Google said in its earlier announcement.

Quick Share is Google’s native tool for transferring files, photos, and links between nearby devices using Bluetooth and local wireless connections.

AirDrop serves a similar purpose within Apple’s ecosystem, but historically the two systems have operated in isolation.

The new compatibility allows Pixel users to send content directly to supported iPhone devices without third-party apps.