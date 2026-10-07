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Google said it blocked unauthorised web-security certificates after attackers hijacked the .gh, .sl and .as domain namespaces used by Ghana, Sierra Leone and American Samoa.

Okay News reports that the company’s Chrome Secure Web and Networking Team disclosed the incidents on October 6, 2026, saying it had learnt of them the previous week.

“Chrome users do not need to take any action to be protected,” the team said.

Attackers changed Domain Name System (DNS) records and obtained certificates for Google and other organisations’ domains. Google said its own systems were not compromised and it had no reason to believe the certificate issuers had acted improperly.

The company blocked the certificates through Chrome’s CRLSets mechanism and worked with issuers to revoke them. Certificate Transparency logs helped it identify affected domains belonging to other organisations.

Chromium’s documentation describes CRLSets as Chrome’s emergency certificate-blocking system. The lists also include some other revoked certificates, but they contain a selected subset rather than a complete record of every revocation.

Google urged domain owners to check for unexpected certificates, warning that it might not have identified every affected domain and that Chrome’s intervention did not reliably protect users of other browsers.

Certificate Transparency makes certificate issuance visible through public logs. Monitoring services can watch those records for suspicious certificates and alert owners when new ones are issued for their domains.

Another control, Certification Authority Authorization (CAA), lets a domain owner specify which issuers may provide its certificates. The Internet Engineering Task Force standard requires compliant issuers to check those restrictions before issuance. Google said restrictive CAA policies can help after DNS control is restored, but cannot prevent certificate issuance during an active DNS hijack.