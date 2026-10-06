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Google released EmbeddingGemma 2 on October 6, 2026, giving developers a downloadable model for searching text, images, audio and video on local devices.

The model converts content into numerical representations called embeddings. Software can compare these representations to find related material, such as a video moment matching a spoken query, without relying only on matching keywords.

Okay News reports that Google’s public model repository lists the weights for download. The release carries an Apache 2.0 licence, which permits commercial use subject to its terms.

The full model has 740 million parameters. Developers can use its 270-million-parameter text component separately and load the image or audio components when needed, according to the official model card. This lets applications avoid loading components they do not use.

Google says the model is designed for phones and laptops and can support offline search. Processing content locally can reduce the need to send it to a remote service, although the privacy of a finished application also depends on how its developer handles data.

The company says the model supports more than 100 languages. Its documentation cautions that performance may differ across languages and that developers need to evaluate safeguards for their own applications.

Google said availability through its enterprise Model Garden would follow later.