Google Expands AI Search Features to Yorùbá, Hausa, 11 other African languages

LAGOS, Nigeria — Google has expanded language support for its artificial intelligence-powered Search features to include Yorùbá and Hausa, enabling millions of Nigerian users to access AI-driven search experiences in their native languages.

The update introduces the two Nigerian languages to AI Overviews and AI Mode, tools designed to provide quick summaries and conversational exploration of information directly within Google Search.

Okay News reports that the expansion allows users to ask questions, receive summaries, and explore topics using either text or voice in their mother tongue, making digital information more accessible across Nigeria.

The development means a student in Kano can now ask questions in Hausa and receive AI-generated explanations, while a trader in Ibadan can seek advice or information in Yorùbá using Google’s AI-powered Search.

The move forms part of Google’s broader push to make artificial intelligence more inclusive across Africa by improving local language support and removing barriers to digital knowledge.

According to the company, the new update increases the number of African languages supported by its AI Search features to 13, reflecting growing internet activity across the continent and the need for technology that reflects local culture and identity.

Speaking on the development, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said improving language understanding is essential for building a truly global search experience.

“Building a truly global Search goes far beyond translation — it requires a nuanced understanding of local information. With the advanced multimodal and reasoning capabilities of our custom version of Gemini in Search, we’ve made huge strides in language understanding, so our most advanced AI search capabilities are locally relevant and useful in each new language we support. This is about ensuring Nigerians can converse with Search in their mother tongues, making information more helpful for everyone.”

The languages now supported across Africa include Afrikaans, Akan, Amharic, Hausa, Kinyarwanda, Afaan Oromoo, Somali, Sesotho, Kiswahili, Setswana, Wolof, Yorùbá, and isiZulu.

Google said the languages were selected based on strong search activity and user demand across the continent, with the goal of ensuring AI-powered tools reach communities that rely heavily on mobile technology for information.

To use the feature, users can open the Google app on Android or iOS devices, tap the AI Mode option within the Search interface, and type or speak their questions in their preferred language, including Hausa or Yorùbá.