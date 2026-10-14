Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Google began widening access to Gemini 4 Argon on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, making the artificial intelligence model generally available through its paid developer service and announcing a rollout to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the Gemini app.

The company also announced access in AI Mode in Search. Its subscription page limits the advertised availability to selected countries, so the announcement does not establish immediate access for every subscriber.

The launch was announced by Koray Kavukcuoglu, Google DeepMind’s senior vice-president and Google’s chief AI architect. “Argon is rolling out today globally,” he wrote.

Okay News reports that Google’s developer release notes list Gemini 4 Argon as generally available, rather than a preview. Developers can connect their software to the model through its application programming interface, or API.

Standard API use costs US$2 per million input tokens and US$10 per million output tokens through November 30, 2026. The output charge includes the tokens used for the model’s reasoning. Tokens are the units used to measure material processed and generated by an AI model.

Those standard rates will double to US$4 and US$20 respectively on December 1. Cached input, which can reduce charges for repeated material, costs US$0.10 per million tokens during the introductory period and US$0.20 afterwards. Other processing options and tools have separate rates.

Consumer subscriptions and developer access have different conditions. Google’s API pricing page lists Argon as unavailable on the free tier or under the Google AI Pro plan, despite the company’s separate announcement of Pro access in the Gemini app.

For Google Antigravity, the company’s coding platform, its October 13 announcement specifies rollout to AI Ultra subscribers through the desktop application and command-line interface. Eligible Gemini Enterprise subscriptions also receive access. Antigravity’s current model-availability table excludes Pro subscriptions.

Google’s eligibility guidance includes Nigeria among the countries supporting its Pro and Ultra subscriptions, but the page reviewed does not identify Argon-specific rollout countries. That general listing does not confirm that the new model has reached every Nigerian account.

The expansion follows Google’s restricted initial release to cybersecurity defenders through the Fairwind programme, which Okay News covered on October 1. At that stage, the company had not given a date for wider access or for the end of introductory pricing.

Google says Argon is designed for extended coding, scientific and professional tasks. This report concerns the announced access and charges; its performance claims have not been independently tested by Okay News.