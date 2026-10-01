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Google Unveils Gemini 4 Argon With Limited Cybersecurity Rollout

Gemini 4 Argon reaches selected cybersecurity defenders first, with paid API customers and AI Ultra subscribers due to receive wider access later.

By Damilola A.
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Google Gemini wordmark and multicoloured star icon
The Gemini logo. Source: Google.

Key Takeaways

Fairwind gives selected trusted cyber defenders initial access.

Wider paid API and AI Ultra availability has no announced date.

The one-million-token figure refers to output, not context-window size.

UNITED STATES: Google has announced Gemini 4 Argon, initially restricting access to selected cybersecurity defenders through its Fairwind programme.

Okay News reports that Google’s September 30, 2026 announcement says wider access will start with paid application programming interface (API) customers and Google AI Ultra subscribers. It gives no date for that expansion.

“Safely releasing frontier capabilities at this level requires a phased approach,” wrote Koray Kavukcuoglu, Google DeepMind’s senior vice-president and Google’s chief artificial intelligence architect.

The company said Argon’s output limit rises to one million tokens, from 64,000. That figure concerns generated output; the announcement does not identify it as the model’s context-window size.

Google said the model can find and repair software vulnerabilities and handle extended coding and professional research tasks. Those capabilities are company claims.

Announced introductory API prices are US$2 per million input tokens and US$10 per million output tokens, with cached inputs discounted by 95%.

The company lists subsequent rates of US$4 and US$20 respectively, but does not specify when introductory pricing ends.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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