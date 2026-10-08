Google Announces Gemini Agent for Business Tasks Across Apps

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Google Cloud announced a new artificial intelligence agent, Gemini, on October 8, 2026, saying it can carry out business tasks across connected applications, from preparing documents to writing and running code.

Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian described the product in an official announcement adapted from his Gemini at Work keynote.

The company said the agent keeps working in the cloud after a user closes their laptop and can divide assignments among other agents. It can use Google’s Gemini models and Anthropic’s Claude models, with additional model providers planned.

Google also described team agents with their own email addresses and access limited to information shared with them. Its announced controls include activity records, permission management and spending limits that pause a project when its budget is reached.

Okay News reports that the announcement identifies financial-services and legal versions as previews. Versions for government, healthcare and retail are still planned.

The announcement does not provide a country-by-country rollout timetable or a separate price for the new agent. It also does not establish that every announced capability is generally available to all Google Workspace customers.