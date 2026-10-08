Today

Google Announces Gemini Agent for Business Tasks Across Apps

Google says its new Gemini agent can handle business tasks across connected apps. Financial-services and legal versions are previews; rollout details remain unclear.

By Damilola A.
Published
Google Cloud Gemini at Work 2026 event artwork.
Google’s Gemini at Work 2026 artwork accompanying its October 8 agent announcement. Source: Google.

Google Cloud announced a new artificial intelligence agent, Gemini, on October 8, 2026, saying it can carry out business tasks across connected applications, from preparing documents to writing and running code.

Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian described the product in an official announcement adapted from his Gemini at Work keynote.

The company said the agent keeps working in the cloud after a user closes their laptop and can divide assignments among other agents. It can use Google’s Gemini models and Anthropic’s Claude models, with additional model providers planned.

Google also described team agents with their own email addresses and access limited to information shared with them. Its announced controls include activity records, permission management and spending limits that pause a project when its budget is reached.

Okay News reports that the announcement identifies financial-services and legal versions as previews. Versions for government, healthcare and retail are still planned.

The announcement does not provide a country-by-country rollout timetable or a separate price for the new agent. It also does not establish that every announced capability is generally available to all Google Workspace customers.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Advertisement

About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center