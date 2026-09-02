Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

MOUNTAIN VIEW, United States – Technology giant Google has officially introduced Gemini 3.8 Flash and Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber, rolling out its most advanced reasoning, coding, and cybersecurity artificial intelligence models to date while maintaining the low cost and operational latency of its lightweight Flash architecture, the company announced on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The release marks Google DeepMind’s third major Flash-tier deployment within six weeks, building directly on the foundation of Gemini 3.7 Flash launched in August to address complex enterprise workflows, multi-step orchestration, and autonomous defensive computing.

Okay News reports that the new family arrives in two specialized configurations: Gemini 3.8 Flash, a general workhorse model engineered for long-horizon software development and multi-domain problem solving, and Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber, a domain-specific system trained explicitly to identify vulnerabilities and autonomously generate code patches.

Google confirmed that Gemini 3.8 Flash is available at the same introductory pricing structure as 3.7 Flash, billed at $0.75 per million input tokens and $3.75 per million output tokens, giving enterprise builders access to frontier-class reasoning at a fraction of traditional operating overhead.

Authored by Google Product Management Senior Director Tulsee Doshi and DeepMind Gemini Security Lead Raluca Ada Popa, the launch documentation emphasizes that both models leverage shared foundational intelligence sharpened through iterative agentic execution loops and rigorous training within demanding software security environments.

Benchmark evaluations show that Gemini 3.8 Flash achieves notable performance milestones across complex domains, outperforming larger commercial frontier models on DeepSWE v1.1 for end-to-end software engineering tasks, while surpassing prior releases on Vals Finance Agent V2, Harvey’s Legal Agent Benchmark, and recording 54.9 percent on the multidisciplinary HLE-Verified benchmark.

Google attributed these gains to architectural refinements that allow the model to dedicate greater compute effort to complex tasks by executing deeper internal reasoning chains and making iterative tool calls during long-running operations.

Meanwhile, the specialized Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber variant focuses on shifting the operational balance of power toward security defenders by prioritizing autonomous vulnerability discovery and automated code remediation over offensive exploitation.

On the industry standard CyberGym benchmark, 3.8 Flash Cyber demonstrated frontier-tier results in autonomous vulnerability hunting, while exceeding a 70 percent success rate on Google’s internal benchmarks evaluating complex codebases across 20 programming languages.

In automated software repair, the model achieved a 47.2 percent pass rate on the CWE-Bench patching benchmark, rivaling top-tier frontier models while operating at substantially reduced computational expense.

Internal deployments across Alphabet infrastructure have already showcased practical security benefits, with the Google Chrome Security team reporting that 3.8 Flash Cyber produced 2.6 times more correct vulnerability patches than larger commercial models, while Cloud Vulnerability Research engineers utilized the system to uncover a critical foundational flaw in under two hours.

Google announced that Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber will be accessible to vetted government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and open-source software maintainers through its newly established Fairwind Program, while general developers and enterprise clients can access Gemini 3.8 Flash immediately through Google AI Studio, Android Studio, and the Gemini API.