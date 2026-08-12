MOUNTAIN VIEW, California – Google has launched its Pixel 11 smartphone lineup, putting artificial intelligence at the centre of the new devices while making only modest changes to their hardware design.

The lineup, unveiled at Google’s Made by Google event on Wednesday, includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold, all powered by the new Tensor G6 processor. Okay News reports that Google’s main focus is on expanding what its Gemini assistant can do for users.

The new agentic AI features allow eligible users in the US to ask Gemini to handle tasks such as ordering groceries, booking rides and making restaurant reservations. Gemini can also call businesses on a user’s behalf, with users able to pause or take over tasks and review transcripts of completed calls.

Google has also introduced Magic Cue, which can proactively suggest information based on activity across a user’s apps. For example, the feature may recommend restaurants when it detects that a user is making dinner plans.

Hardware changes are more limited. The standard Pixel 11 has a camera bump that is reportedly more than 40 percent thinner than its predecessor and features a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera and 10.8MP telephoto camera.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL add a customisable HiLight LED indicator on the camera bar, which can signal incoming calls and Gemini activity. The Pro XL comes with a 6.8-inch 120Hz display and a 5,115mAh battery.

Google has also upgraded the camera software with Magic Capture, which selects sharp frames from videos, and new customisable filter presets called Camera Looks. The Pro models also receive an improved super-zoom feature capable of reaching 120x magnification, up from 100x.

The new lineup is more expensive than last year’s models. The Pixel 11 starts at $899, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL start at $1,099 and $1,299 respectively.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at $1,899, with Google claiming it offers three times the durability of its predecessor. All four models come with at least 256GB of storage.

The standard Pixel 11 is scheduled to go on sale on August 20, alongside a new range of Pixelsnap accessories. The launch underscores Google’s strategy of using Gemini and AI-powered features as a major selling point for its latest smartphones.