Google Maps Renames Lake Ontario as Lake America in US

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

WASHINGTON, United States — Google renamed Lake Ontario as “Lake America” on maps displayed to United States users on August 30, 2026, following an announcement by US President Donald Trump.

Okay News reports that Google updated its mapping platform to reflect changes in the US Geographic Names Information System, the official federal database for geographic names in the United States.

Users accessing the platform within Canada will continue to see Lake Ontario, while users outside both nations will see both names displayed. The decision follows a similar unilateral name change of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in January 2025. The mapping service operated by Apple made no reference to the new designation as of August 30, 2026.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford criticized the renaming during an interview on the ABC program “This Week” on August 30, 2026.

“It’s absolutely backwards. It was like something out of ‘Saturday Night Live’ when he signed a document saying — changed to ‘Lake America.’ No one’s going to call it Lake of America,” Ford said.

Ford stated that ongoing trade tensions and tariffs would harm both nations, warning that the measures would prove devastating to the United States auto industry.

“A tariff on Canada is nothing more than a tax on American people,” Ford said. “It’s probably the worst move you could ever do.”

President Donald Trump addressed the trade dispute on the Truth Social platform on August 30, 2026.

“Canada has been ripping us off for years — NO LONGER!” Trump said.