Google Offers Nigerian Students 12 Months of AI Plus for Free

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Google has opened a new student offer in Nigeria that gives eligible university, polytechnic and college of education students 12 months of Google AI Plus at no cost, with the package valued at ₦92,400 (approximately $69) per student.

The offer is available to students aged 18 and above who are currently enrolled in accredited Nigerian higher institutions. Students who benefited from the programme during the previous academic year can also renew for another 12 months after verifying their enrolment status again.

Okay News reports that the subscription gives students expanded access to the Gemini app, including higher usage limits, Gemini Omni, Gemini Live, Deep Research, custom practice quizzes, unlimited file uploads and 400 GB of cloud storage.

Nigeria is among 27 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa where the student offer is available.

Olumide Balogun, Director for West and East Africa at Google, said the programme is intended to reduce the cost barrier that could prevent students from using advanced artificial intelligence tools for learning.

“AI is the defining technological shift of our generation, and for Nigeria, with one of the youngest and most entrepreneurial populations in the world, it is an immediate leapfrog opportunity,” Balogun said.

“By offering 12 months of free Google AI Plus for the second consecutive year, we are removing financial barriers so that Nigerian students can master complex subjects, build in-demand digital skills, and compete confidently in the global economy.”

Google said the education offer is designed to encourage students to use AI as a learning aid rather than as a replacement for their own academic work.

One of the tools available through Gemini is Guided Learning, which is structured to provide hints and questions that help students work through problems instead of immediately supplying answers.

The company cited a Google DeepMind study involving 1,763 students in West African schools, where participants using Guided Learning recorded the equivalent of 1.2 to 1.7 years of learning progress within eight weeks.

According to Google, more than nine in 10 interactions during the study focused on helping students understand concepts, while Gemini supplied a direct solution in only 2 percent of cases.

Lecturers can also restrict Gemini to Guided Learning mode through Google Classroom, allowing students to receive AI assistance while limiting direct answers.

Google said student and classroom information is not used to train its AI models.

The company has also introduced learning-related controls on YouTube, where it says 74 percent of teenagers rely on online video for schoolwork.

Those controls include Take a Break reminders, bedtime notifications and limits on Shorts intended to reduce distractions during study periods.

Students using the free subscription can access Gemini Study Notebooks, which can turn uploaded lecture notes and course materials into practice quizzes and study plans.

Gemini Live allows users to have real-time voice conversations with the AI, while Deep Research can assist with longer research assignments and projects.

The package also includes interactive 3D visualisations within Gemini and the Google Lens Homework Helper, which can guide students through equations and diagrams captured with a phone camera.

Verification for the programme is being handled by SheerID.