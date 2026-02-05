Google Opens Applications for 10th Startup Accelerator Cohort, Deepens AI Push in Africa

Google has opened applications for the 10th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa.

Okay News reports that the latest edition of the programme places a renewed emphasis on artificial intelligence–driven innovation, targeting startups that are using AI and machine learning to address complex scientific, health, and societal challenges across the continent.

The 12-week accelerator, described as an “AI-first” hybrid programme, is open to Series A startups that are either based in Africa or building Africa-focused solutions.

Selected participants will gain hands-on access to Google’s AI tools, technical infrastructure, and mentorship from experienced AI engineers and industry specialists, alongside opportunities to connect with investors and global partners.

Commenting on the launch, Folarin Aiyegbusi, Google’s Head of Startup Ecosystem for Africa, said the continent is entering a new phase of technological growth driven by advanced research and deep-tech solutions.

“Africa’s tech landscape is seeing a vibrant shift toward deep-tech innovation,” Aiyegbusi said. “For Class 10, we are focusing on the potential of AI to drive health and societal benefits, providing the infrastructure and expertise to turn these startups into the research labs of the continent.”

Since the programme was introduced in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa has supported more than 180 startups across 17 African countries.

According to Google, companies that have passed through the accelerator have collectively raised over $350 million in funding and generated more than 3,700 direct jobs, highlighting the programme’s role in strengthening entrepreneurship and employment across the region.

The 10th cohort is positioned as a landmark edition, reflecting Google’s broader strategy to support Africa’s role in shaping the future of AI-powered solutions, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, education, climate resilience, and financial inclusion.

Applications opened on February 5, 2026, and will close on March 18, 2026, with the programme scheduled to begin in April 2026. The accelerator will run for 12 weeks in a hybrid format, combining virtual support with in-person engagements.

Eligible startups can submit applications through Google’s official portal as the company continues to expand its footprint in Africa’s innovation economy.