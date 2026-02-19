Google Releases Gemini 3.1 Pro: New AI Model Doubles Performance on Logic Tests

Google has officially released Gemini 3.1 Pro, its newest artificial intelligence model, positioning it as a more powerful and versatile tool designed to handle complex, real-world tasks across everyday applications and developer environments.

Okay News reports that the launch comes barely a week after Google introduced Gemini 3 Deep Think, a specialised model focused on advanced science and engineering use cases.

In contrast, Gemini 3.1 Pro is intended to serve as a smarter general-purpose baseline, with a significant upgrade in logic and reasoning performance.

According to Google, the new model shows a dramatic improvement in technical benchmarks that measure problem-solving ability.

On the ARC-AGI-2 test, which evaluates how well an AI system can reason through unfamiliar logic puzzles, Gemini 3.1 Pro recorded a score of 77.1 percent, more than doubling the performance of the earlier Gemini 3 Pro model.

“Building on the Gemini 3 series, 3.1 Pro represents a step forward in core reasoning,” the company said in its announcement. Google added that “3.1 Pro is a smarter, more capable baseline for complex problem-solving.”

For users of the Gemini app on web browsers and iPhones, the upgrade is expected to translate into more useful responses when tasks require deeper thinking rather than short, generic answers.

Google highlighted several demonstrations to illustrate the model’s expanded abilities.

In one example, Gemini 3.1 Pro generated an animated graphic directly from a text prompt. In another, the model processed a live public aerospace data stream to build a visual dashboard tracking the real-time orbit of the International Space Station, integrating multiple technical tools into a clear, user-friendly interface.