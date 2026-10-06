Google Opens Search Profiles in India and Canada, Brazil Next

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Google has opened its Search profiles feature to eligible creators and publishers in India and Canada, with Brazil due to follow, the company announced on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Robby Stein, vice president of product at Google Search, said the expansion was live in the two countries. He gave no date for the Brazilian rollout.

“One of our most requested updates for Search profiles is live today: expanding to new countries!” Stein said in a post on X.

Search profiles collect a publisher’s or creator’s work from different platforms on a shareable page. Articles, videos and social posts appear alongside a biography and links, giving audiences a place to find and follow that source.

Okay News reports that Google first launched the feature in the United States on June 4, 2026. Nigeria was not included in Tuesday’s expansion announcement.

Google’s published eligibility rules require at least 10,000 subscribers or followers on one supported platform: YouTube, Instagram, X or TikTok. The account used to create a profile must belong to someone aged 18 or older, and the content must comply with Google’s policies.

The company reduced the follower threshold in September. That update also introduced management of multiple brands from a single login and changes to how article headlines and thumbnail images appear.

Google’s help page, checked for this report, still described Search profiles as available only in the United States, despite Stein’s announcement of access in India and Canada.

Eligible applicants can begin through Google’s profile-claiming page. Google advises them to check whether it has already generated a profile before creating one. Claiming an existing profile allows its owner to manage the information shown.

Profile owners can change images, arrange linked platforms and highlight selected posts. Suggested changes to names and biographies, and requests to add content platforms, require Google’s review. The profiles draw on content published elsewhere; they do not support uploading new posts directly.

Google says creating a Search profile does not directly affect a creator’s ranking in search results. People who follow a profile may, however, see more of that source’s content in Discover, the personalised feed in the Google app.