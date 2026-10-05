Google Picks 15 South African Startups for 2026 AI Accelerator

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Google announced on Monday, October 5, 2026, that it had selected 15 South African-led startups from 1,057 applications for its latest accelerator programme.

The technology company named the businesses in a post by Folarin Aiyegbusi, its head of startup ecosystem for sub-Saharan Africa. It said all the selected companies were already generating revenue.

Okay News reports that the programme offers each participating startup up to 1 million South African rand in equity-free cash funding, according to Google’s published programme details. The support does not require founders to give Google an ownership stake.

The selected businesses are Ambani Africa, Anvaya Legal AI, Boleka Africa, Bro, Buddy Learning, Daedalis, Dataseka and Fly n Pay Later. The cohort also includes Kasicoach, Muna Africa, Propela Health, Scale, Thuto, Tradeflow and Zumii.

Google described businesses working on language learning, financial services, transport and healthcare recruitment, among other areas. Buddy Learning provides tutoring through WhatsApp, while Tradeflow develops tools for restaurant ordering and supplier invoices, the company said.

The accelerator combines remote and in-person support, with Google engineers and industry specialists helping founders address technical problems. Participants can also receive training in product design, customer acquisition and leadership.

The programme’s published schedule lists August 28, 2026, as the application closing date. Its Demo Day is scheduled for December.