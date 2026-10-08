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Google Opens SynthID Detector Worldwide to Check AI Media

Google has opened SynthID Detector worldwide in English to check supported AI image, video and audio watermarks. Apple support is still to come.

By Damilola A.
Published
SynthID Detector interface flags a Google AI watermark in a video of a raccoon eating a sandwich.
Google’s October 7, 2026 product image shows SynthID Detector identifying a watermark in an AI-generated raccoon video. Image: Google.

Key Takeaways

Google opened SynthID Detector globally in English on October 7. It checks supported AI image, video and audio watermarks. Apple support is forthcoming; it is not a universal authenticity test.

Google has opened its SynthID Detector to the public worldwide in English, allowing users to check supported images, videos and audio files for watermarks identifying content generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Okay News reports that the expansion was announced on October 7, 2026, after an earlier version was made available to journalists and other media professionals in 2025.

In the announcement, Pushmeet Kohli, vice-president for science and strategic initiatives at Google DeepMind, said the tool supports AI media from Google and partners including OpenAI, NVIDIA and Kakao. Apple support is planned, rather than already available.

SynthID works by placing a digital watermark into content when it is generated. The mark is designed to be invisible in pictures and videos and inaudible in audio, while remaining detectable by the technology.

Google’s technical overview says image and video watermarks are designed to survive changes such as cropping, filters and compression. It also describes audio watermarking in tools including Lyria and NotebookLM.

That makes the portal a check for supported watermarks, rather than a universal test of whether any file is authentic. An absence of a detected watermark does not, on its own, establish that a photograph, recording or clip was created without AI. The context and source of the material still matter.

Google said SynthID had marked more than 180 billion images and videos, as well as audio equivalent to 240,000 years. Those figures are the company’s own account of the system’s use.

The public detector is available at synthid.com. The rollout adds a standalone route alongside verification features Google says are built into Search, Gemini and Chrome.

The distinction between visible labels and hidden watermarks also matters: removing a visible AI label is different from removing a signal embedded in the media. Okay News previously covered Google’s approach to visible watermarks on AI-generated media.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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