MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States – Google will allow users to remove the visible watermark displayed on AI-generated images, videos and songs, while keeping hidden systems that can identify the content as AI-generated.

The option will be available for Google’s Nano Banana, Omni and Lyria AI models. Okay News reports that users will be able to switch off the visible watermark through the settings in Google’s Gemini AI service and its Flow video-editing tool, with support for Google Search to follow.

Google’s vice president for Gemini, Josh Woodward, said the change is intended to give users greater control over how AI-generated content looks while maintaining systems designed to identify its origin.

Turning off the visible watermark will not remove Google’s SynthID technology, which places an invisible marker in AI-generated content. C2PA metadata, another system used to provide information about the origin and editing history of digital content, will also remain.

Google said the feature is designed to balance creative freedom and transparency. Visible watermarks can interfere with professional or creative uses of AI-generated media, while hidden identifiers allow the content to remain traceable as AI-generated.

The feature is expected to roll out over the coming days. Once available, users will be able to go to Settings > Media Watermark to turn the visible watermark on or off.

Google is also open-sourcing a new library called Credentio, which will allow developers to add a local validation system to their applications for checking digital-content credentials.

The move comes amid growing debate over how AI-generated content should be labelled. Anthropic, the company behind Claude, has also introduced watermarking measures for AI-generated text and files, partly in response to European Union regulatory requirements.