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PRAGUE, Czech Republic – England secured their first victory of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign on Tuesday night, as second-half strikes from Anthony Gordon and captain Harry Kane guided Thomas Tuchel’s side to a professional 2-0 victory over 10-man Czechia at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, international sports correspondents monitored on Tuesday night, September 29, 2026.

The fixture kicked off at the conclusion of one of the most tumultuous days in modern English football, arriving hours after an independent Premier League regulatory Commission found reigning champions Manchester City guilty of systemic financial breaches spanning nine seasons, casting an extraordinary shadow over the domestic game.

Okay News reports that while Manchester City midfielder Nico O’Reilly was sidelined by injury, club teammates Marc Guéhi and Elliot Anderson started for the Three Lions, helping the national side compartmentalize the domestic controversy to deliver a composed performance before a crowd of 18,930 spectators.

Tuchel introduced key tactical changes following Friday’s opening 3-2 defeat against Spain in London, handing Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold his first start of the German manager’s tenure to supply creative distribution from deep positions.

The contest turned decisively against the hosts in the 25th minute when Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler was summoned to the pitchside monitor by the Video Assistant Referee to review a reckless, studs-up challenge by Viktoria Plzeň forward Pavel Šulc on Anderson, resulting in an upgraded straight red card that reduced Czechia to 10 men.

England capitalized on their numerical superiority two minutes after the interval, as Alexander-Arnold delivered an exquisite, curling cross from the right wing into the six-yard box, allowing Gordon to ghost behind his marker and plant a glancing header past goalkeeper Antonín Kinský into the corner.

The Three Lions maintained sustained territorial control and doubled their advantage in the 69th minute when captain Kane reacted sharply to a loose deflection inside the penalty area, driving a powerful low strike into the net to register his 74th senior international goal and extinguish any lingering Czech resistance.

The result moves England onto three points in League A Group 3, placing them level with second-placed Croatia—who suffered a 4-1 defeat against group leaders Spain in Seville—while Czechia remain rooted to the bottom of the standings following consecutive defeats.

Tuchel’s squad will now travel to Rijeka to take on Slaven Bilić’s Croatia at the Stadion Rujevica on Saturday evening, October 3, seeking back-to-back victories to sustain their push for qualification to the Nations League finals.