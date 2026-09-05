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YENAGOA, Nigeria – Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has issued an impassioned call to the people of Bayelsa State, the global Ijaw community, and Nigerians across the diaspora to unite and vote overwhelmingly for Miss World Nigeria, Tamunosoye Karibi George, as she contests the grand finale of the 2026 Miss World Pageant in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The global competition reaches its climax on Saturday evening in the coastal Vietnamese city, where beauty queens from dozens of nations will compete for the coveted international crown.

Okay News reports that Governor Diri, in an official message released from Government House in Yenagoa, described the Bayelsa-born queen as an exemplary cultural ambassador who embodies the intelligence, resilience, and dignity of the Nigerian people.

The governor noted that her participation on the global stage extends far beyond the confines of a traditional beauty pageant, serving as a unifying platform for national pride and cultural diplomacy.

“As the grand finale of the 2026 Miss World Pageant takes place this evening, 5th September 2026, in Nha Trang, Vietnam, I call on all sons and daughters of Bayelsa State, the Ijaw Nation, and indeed Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, to unite in support of our worthy representative, Tamunosoye Karibi George,” Governor Diri stated. “Soye, who emerged as Miss World Nigeria, carries not only the hopes and aspirations of Bayelsa State, but also the pride and spirit of the entire Nigerian nation onto the global stage.”

Reflecting on his personal encounters with the beauty queen during her preparations, Governor Diri praised her poise and intellectual depth, emphasizing that her conduct throughout the rigorous weeks of pre-pageant challenges reflected the finest attributes of Nigerian youth.

“Having interacted personally with this exceptional young woman and followed her inspiring journey throughout this prestigious competition, one thing stands out clearly: Tamunosoye represents the very best of Nigeria: grace, intelligence, confidence and character,” the governor noted. “Every time she speaks, she reflects the dignity, brilliance and warmth of our people with remarkable poise.”

Diri commended the nationwide solidarity shown to the contestant across social media and public platforms, but urged supporters to intensify their digital voting in the final hours of the pageant to help propel her to victory.

“I commend the tremendous support she has received thus far across various platforms. However, as the competition reaches its defining moment, I urge our people everywhere to intensify their support and vote massively for Tamunosoye,” Diri urged. “This goes beyond a beauty pageant; it is a moment of national pride and collective identity. Let us come together and bring the crown home to Nigeria.”

Reaffirming his administration’s policy focus on creative industries, youth empowerment, and cultural tourism, the governor emphasized that Tamunosoye’s achievements have already brought substantial honor to Bayelsa State and the federation, regardless of the final contest outcome.

“As a government committed to promoting tourism, youth development and excellence, we are immensely proud of Tamunosoye as she continues to grace the world stage with elegance, confidence and poise,” the governor added. “She has already made Bayelsa and Nigeria proud. Congratulations, Soye. Bayelsa stands with you. The Ijaw Nation stands with you. Nigeria stands with you. Go and bring the crown home.”