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ENUGU, Nigeria – Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has approved the appointment of new principal officers, chairmen, and governing council members across six key state institutions, the state government announced in an official public service bulletin issued in Enugu on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The sweeping appointments affect the statutory leadership of the state’s civil bureaucracy as well as the governing councils of five major technical, vocational, and tertiary education institutions across the southeastern state.

Okay News reports that an official circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, noted that the reconstituted leadership structures form a central component of the Mbah administration’s broader institutional reform agenda designed to strengthen governance, improve institutional productivity, and optimize public service delivery for residents.

Under the new administrative restructuring, Governor Mbah appointed Prof. Gabriel Ajah to serve as the Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Service Commission. Prof. Ajah will lead an executive team comprising Christian Mbah as Member One, Mrs. Stella Ekweremadu as Member Two, Mrs. Theresa Onyefuzili Ifeanyichukwu as Member Three, Uzonna Emmanuel Ogarabe as Member Four, and Ambrose Nwodo as Secretary to the Commission.

To spearhead the administration’s human capital development and industrial skills acquisition programs, Dr. Amaka S. Ngene was named Chairman of the Enugu State Technical and Vocational Education and Training board. She will oversee the technical education body alongside board members Bonaventure Onu, Barrister Nnadi Eluke, Kingsley Agwu, and Mrs. Joy Odike, who serves as Secretary.

The state government also reconstituted the governing hierarchies across four premier tertiary institutions. At the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Barrister Victor Chukwuani was appointed Chairman of the Governing Council, working alongside council members Engineer James Ifeanyichukwu Ajibo, Dr. Eric Oluedo, Dr. Mrs. Gladys Ngozi Okoro, and Chukwu Chikaodiri Joy.

For the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu, former state lawmaker Hon. Chinedu Onu assumes leadership as Chairman of the Governing Council, joined by council members Dr. Barth Nwankwo, Barrister Emeka Ede, Mrs. Rita Chimaobi, and Prince Tony Nwonye.

At the Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, Governor Mbah approved the appointment of Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Aniagboso Igwe as Rector, while Deaconess Ifeoma Nwobodo was designated Chairman of the Governing Council. The council’s membership is completed by Obinna Aleke, Barrister Henry Okeke, and Emeka Abba.

Furthermore, Barrister Nwabueze Ugwu was appointed Chairman of the Governing Council of the Enugu State College of Education (Technical), where he will serve alongside board members Prince Cletus Ajaegbu, Dr. Chiesonu Isiga Eruchalu, Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwatu, and Theophilus Onyebeke.

The Secretary to the State Government confirmed that all appointments take effect immediately, with the newly appointed board members and principal officers scheduled to formally assume operational duties and inaugurate their respective governing sessions in the coming days.