Gov Radda Mourns Ex-Katsina South Senator Bello Mandiya at 62

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KATSINA, Nigeria – Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has expressed shock and grief over the death of former federal lawmaker Senator Bello Mandiya, who represented Katsina South Senatorial District in the Ninth National Assembly, describing his demise as an immense loss to the state and the nation, the state government announced in Katsina on Monday, September 7, 2026.

Senator Mandiya, who passed away on Monday at the age of 62, was widely respected as an accomplished administrator and politician who played a vital role in the governance architecture of Katsina State over the past decade.

Okay News reports that the Governor’s condolence message was conveyed in an official statement signed and issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, reflecting on the distinguished public service legacy left behind by the departed legislator.

“I received with shock and deep sadness the news of the death of Senator Bello Mandiya. His passing is a great loss to Katsina State and Nigeria,” Governor Radda said, noting that the senator served his constituents and the country with patriotic dedication.

The Governor recalled that before his election to the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Mandiya rendered impactful service as the Chief of Staff to the immediate past Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, during his first term in office, providing administrative direction and political coordination to the executive arm.

He subsequently secured election to the Nigerian Senate in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing the Katsina South senatorial zone until 2023, where he advocated legislative interventions focused on rural infrastructure, agricultural transformation, and communal security across Funtua zone.

“Senator Mandiya dedicated part of his life to public service and served our people with commitment. His contributions will remain remembered,” Governor Radda stated. “His experience and service at both the state and federal levels remain part of his legacy.”

Governor Radda extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late senator, former Governor Masari, the people of Katsina South, political associates, friends, and colleagues across the Ninth Senate, urging them to take solace in his exemplary life of service.

“I pray Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. May Allah give his family and loved ones the strength to bear this painful loss,” the Governor added.

Funeral and burial arrangements according to Islamic rites are expected to be announced by the family in due course, with political figures and community leaders converging to pay their last respects.