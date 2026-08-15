Governor Adeleke Casts Ballot in Osun State Election

EDE, Nigeria – Nigeria‘s Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke cast his vote in the state governorship election on Saturday, August 15, 2026, expressing confidence that the exercise would be peaceful and yield his victory.

Okay News reports that Ademola Adeleke voted at Sagba Agbogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, located in the Ede North Local Government Area.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the governor arrived at the polling unit at 8:32 a.m. WAT, accompanied by supporters, before being accredited by the presiding officer at 8:35 a.m. WAT.

Speaking after casting his ballot, Adeleke urged voters across the state to turn out en masse to exercise their franchise and protect their votes until the conclusion of the electoral process.

He stated that the election provides the people of the state with an opportunity to determine who governs for the next four years.

He appealed to voters to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while urging them to remain at their polling units to monitor the process in accordance with guidelines established by the Independent National Electoral Commission.