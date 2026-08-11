ILE-IFE, Nigeria – Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed appreciation for the warm reception and official endorsements received from prominent traditional rulers in Ile-Ife and Modakeke ahead of the state governorship election.

Speaking following visits to the royal fathers, Adeleke highlighted completed infrastructure projects including the Lagere Flyover and the dualized road leading to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi. According to Okay News reports, the governor also secured the endorsement of the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola, who praised his administration’s developmental strides across both communities.

Addressing supporters, Adeleke urged citizens to maintain peace, avoid violence, and remain vigilant at polling units and collation centers during the election. He expressed confidence in securing re-election, citing popular public support, traditional endorsements, and his administration’s performance record across Osun State.