August 12, 2026

Governor Ademola Adeleke Receives Endorsements From Ooni of Ife and Ogunsua of Modakeke Ahead of Osun Election

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Governor Ademola Adeleke Receives Endorsements From Ooni of Ife and Ogunsua of Modakeke Ahead of Osun Election
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

ILE-IFE, Nigeria – Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed appreciation for the warm reception and official endorsements received from prominent traditional rulers in Ile-Ife and Modakeke ahead of the state governorship election.

Speaking following visits to the royal fathers, Adeleke highlighted completed infrastructure projects including the Lagere Flyover and the dualized road leading to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi. According to Okay News reports, the governor also secured the endorsement of the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola, who praised his administration’s developmental strides across both communities.

Addressing supporters, Adeleke urged citizens to maintain peace, avoid violence, and remain vigilant at polling units and collation centers during the election. He expressed confidence in securing re-election, citing popular public support, traditional endorsements, and his administration’s performance record across Osun State.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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