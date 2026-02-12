NewsTop stories

Governor Fubara Dissolves Rivers Executive Council

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect, bringing an end to the tenure of all commissioners and special advisers in the state.

The decision was announced on Thursday, with affected officials directed to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to permanent secretaries or the most senior officers available. The move signals a major administrative shake-up within the state government.

Okay News reports that Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to the outgoing council members for their contributions and service, wishing them success in their future pursuits.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi.

