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ENUGU, Nigeria – Enugu State Governor Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah cast his ballot on Saturday in the statewide local government council elections, commending residents for their orderly participation and reaffirming that effective, democratically constituted local administrations remain vital to delivering accelerated infrastructural development directly to rural communities, electoral correspondents reported in Enugu on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2026.

The council elections, conducted by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission across all 17 Local Government Areas, seek to elect 17 executive council chairmen and 260 ward councillors across the state’s legislative wards, concluding a comprehensive electoral cycle conducted under tight security protocols.

Okay News reports that the voting exercise progressed amid a statewide vehicular restriction enforced between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to guarantee public order and facilitate the seamless distribution of sensitive balloting materials across both urban centers and hard-to-reach rural precincts.

Speaking after exercising his franchise at his polling unit, Governor Mbah observed that the massive and tranquil voter turnout across the state demonstrates the commitment of the citizenry to deepening democratic governance at the grassroots level.

“Myself and Ndi Enugu came out today to exercise our civic responsibility in the local government chairmanship and councillorship elections,” Governor Mbah stated in an official dispatch issued in Enugu. “I am encouraged by the participation of our people and the peaceful conduct of the process. Strong local governments are important to delivering development closer to our communities.”

The Governor expressed appreciation to the electorate, accredited domestic observers, security personnel, and ad-hoc electoral workers whose collaborative efforts ensured that polling commenced smoothly across the 17 council headquarters without widespread disruption.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to participate and to all those working to ensure a peaceful and credible election,” Mbah added, reaffirming his administration’s signature governance mantra that “Tomorrow is here.”

The Governor noted that his administration’s rural transformation blueprint—anchored on the development of smart green schools, comprehensive primary healthcare centers, rural farm estates, and agricultural access roads—requires dedicated, accountable local government leadership to maximize public resources.

Electoral monitoring teams noted that voting concluded peacefully across major metropolitan centers in Enugu North, Enugu South, and Enugu East, as well as rural local governments in Nsukka, Udi, Oji River, and Awgu, with collation officers commencing the formal tallying of ballots at ward and local government collation centers under the supervision of party agents and security agencies.

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission announced that official collation of results will proceed continuously into Saturday evening, with final declarations for the 17 chairmanship seats expected to be announced at the commission’s headquarters in Enugu as ward returns are certified.